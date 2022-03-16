La Vista City Councilmember Mike Crawford resigns
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A La Vista City Councilmember is resigning.
Councilmember Mike Crawford is resigning from his Ward 1 seat effective immediately due to health reasons.
Crawford was re-elected in 2020 and has served on the city council since 2008. He also served between 1980 and 1984.
The La Vista City Council is taking applications for the Ward 1 vacancy starting Wednesday. The deadline to apply is March 25.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.