La Vista City Councilmember Mike Crawford resigns

Mike Crawford
Mike Crawford(City of La Vista)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A La Vista City Councilmember is resigning.

Councilmember Mike Crawford is resigning from his Ward 1 seat effective immediately due to health reasons.

Crawford was re-elected in 2020 and has served on the city council since 2008. He also served between 1980 and 1984.

The La Vista City Council is taking applications for the Ward 1 vacancy starting Wednesday. The deadline to apply is March 25.

