Advertisement

John Deere to produce driverless tractors

(Toby Talbot | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - For years Americans have been told autonomous technology was improving and that driverless vehicles were just around the corner. Finally they’re here, but to catch a glimpse of them, you’ll need to go to a farm.

Beginning this fall, tractors that can plow day or night with no one sitting in the cab will come off the John Deere factory assembly line in Waterloo, Iowa.

The development follows more than a decade-long effort by the world’s largest farm equipment manufacturer and marks a milestone for automation advocates, who for years have been explaining why driverless cars aren’t quite ready for prime time.

Deere plans to operate the tractors on 10 to 50 farms by this fall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Omaha church sign has many feeling hurt, angry
Omaha teen accused of shooting 18-year-old Tanner Farrell appears in court
La Vista Police reveal new details in deadly crash
Council Bluffs fire crews were called to a house fire Wednesday afternoon on Gayland Drive.
Crews battle Council Bluffs house fire for several hours
New Nebraska resident battles red tape to get driver’s license

Latest News

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return to Omaha after 2-year hiatus
Emily's Thursday evening forecast
(AP graphic)
Thursday March 17 COVID-19 update: Three Rivers reducing clinic hours, dashboard updates
Sketch of Jeff Fortenberry in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Jury hears opening statements in Rep. Fortenberry’s federal trial
L Street bridge one of the first major weather-related repairs of the year