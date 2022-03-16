Iowa airports to get boost from American Rescue Plan funds

DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that Iowa will invest $100 million into its eight commercial airports.

The Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund, administered by the Iowa Department of Transportation, will support projects like air terminal, parking structure, and hangar construction as well as terminal renovations. Reynolds noted Wednesday during her news conference at Des Moines airport that the funds are part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The fund will be distributed based on 2019 passenger numbers — 2.2 million passengers and 142 million pounds of cargo — with the remaining 10% split evenly among the state’s eight commercial airports.

“Iowa’s commercial airports play a vital role in supporting the economic development and prosperity of our state, and we need to ensure that continues to be the case for many more years to come,” Reynolds said in a news release. “This significant investment will help maintain momentum and encourage ongoing growth through transformative projects that will greatly benefit Iowans and other travelers that utilize our air transportation system.”

While the airports plan is the latest ARPA-supported infrastructure boost for Iowa, Reynolds and other Republican governors vehemently opposed ARPA — a point Democratic leaders in Iowa and beyond were making note of on Wednesday.

“This isn’t the first time Reynolds has tried to take credit for relief she opposed,” the Democratic Governors Association said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “Reynolds has previously touted her administration’s efforts to use ARPA funding for housing assistance, ignoring the months she spent criticizing the plan.”

