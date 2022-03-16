Advertisement

The invasion of Ukraine hits home for Creighton guard Rati Andronikashvili

WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 15, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ukraine isn’t Rati Andronikashvili’s home but he has friends there and he knows exactly what they are going through. The Creighton guard is from the country of Georgia, also in eastern Europe, a place that was invaded by Russia in 2008. An experience that was very unpleasant for Rati and his family. For a month they were stuck in a different town than their home and finding food was a challenge. That was the personal toll, his heart though was with those who lost their lives.

It’s an experience that’s with him every day, Rati has a tattoo on his left arm of his native country with the areas highlighted that were invaded.

This past weekend in New York he draped a Ukraine flag over his shoulders during the national anthem as he stood next to Modestas Kancleris who is from Lithuania.

