Fatal assault at Old Market bar going to trial
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The case of a murder in the Old Market will now go to trial.
Nolan King, 22, was arrested after investigators say he fatally assaulted 41-year-old Rodney Pettit at the Parliament Pub on February 5.
According to court documents, King struck Pettit with a glass bottle.
Pettit was found unconscious on the floor of the pub and was taken to Nebraska Med Center with life-threatening injuries. Pettit died two days later.
King is charged with second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
The judge also decided on Tuesday that no bond is allowed.
The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office will now handle the case.
