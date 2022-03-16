Advertisement

Fatal assault at Old Market bar going to trial

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The case of a murder in the Old Market will now go to trial.

Nolan King, 22, was arrested after investigators say he fatally assaulted 41-year-old Rodney Pettit at the Parliament Pub on February 5.

According to court documents, King struck Pettit with a glass bottle.

Pettit was found unconscious on the floor of the pub and was taken to Nebraska Med Center with life-threatening injuries. Pettit died two days later.

King is charged with second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The judge also decided on Tuesday that no bond is allowed.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office will now handle the case.

