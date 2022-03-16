Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Temperatures fall as rain chances increase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warm and dry trend is coming to a close! Clouds build through Wednesday night and temperatures fall behind a cold front. We’ll be left with highs in the 40s and low 50s Thursday and increasing rain chances. While we cannot rule out isolated light showers during the first half of the day, our best chances for showers come in the afternoon to nighttime hours.

Thursday rain chances (wowt)

Rain chances have increased significantly for the Metro compared to what they were yesterday. Bring your rain gear with you if you’ll be out during the second half of the day. Rain chances continue overnight and wrap up for the Metro likely around mid-morning Friday... to the S and SE we will see a change to wet snow early Friday with generally little in the way of accumulation and a lot of melting.

Wet snow possible SE (wowt)

This system brings the heaviest rain to areas SE of the Metro but it will still be a nice round of moisture for many! The Metro area sees the chance for more than .25″ of rain with totals between .5″-1″ to the S and SE.

Rain potential Thu/Fri (wowt)

Friday will be another cool day with lingering afternoon clouds... from there we bounce back to the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday with dry conditions over the weekend. Enjoy! By Monday afternoon to evening we’ll be watching better rain chances. This system looks like it’ll hang on into Tuesday and will bring a better chance for meaningful and widespread moisture.

This is good news and much needed with abnormally dry conditions and moderate drought blanketing most of E Nebraska and W Iowa.

Drought monitor (wowt)

