David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Feeling like Spring today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A mild start, and fog free this morning across the metro. Temperatures are coming in above average for a March morning, in the upper 30s to low 40s around the metro. Aside from some patchy clouds, we should see plenty of sunshine through the morning and early afternoon. That combined with a southwest breeze will help to bring us a really nice warm-up for the afternoon. Temperatures jump to around 60 by Noon, with highs topping out in the lower 70s.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

A strong storm system will push into the Plains and Midwest on Thursday. That will bring an increase in clouds across the metro, along with breezy northeast winds. The clouds and north wind will keep temperatures cooler. The first half of the day will be dry, but rain showers become more likely during the late afternoon and evening. The best rain chances will be south of I-80, but we should see at least some shower activity in the metro. Heavier rain is likely Thursday night near the Kansas and Missouri borders where up to an inch of rainfall is possible. Some showers may linger Friday morning, but we should see a dry afternoon. A strong northeast wind will keep Friday cooler as well, with highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday Night Rain Potential (WOWT)

As that storm pulls away, sunny skies and warmer weather returns for the weekend. Temperatures warm back into the low 60s on Saturday, with low 70s on Sunday. Another storm will push into the area early next week, with more chances for rain showers Monday and Tuesday along with some slightly cooler temperatures.

