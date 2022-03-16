Advertisement

Crews respond to Council Bluffs house fire

Council Bluffs fire crews were called to a house fire Wednesday afternoon on Gayland Drive.
Council Bluffs fire crews were called to a house fire Wednesday afternoon on Gayland Drive.(Marlo Lundak / WOWT)
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in east Council Bluffs on Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke could be seen rising from the home, located on Gayland Drive across from First Christian Church, just before 4:30 p.m. Iowa fire crews from Treynor and Lewis Township responded to assist the Council Bluffs Fire Department.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputies said a man saw smoke on the porch when he arrived home. He tried to put out the fire, but the wind made it difficult, and the fire got out of control.

There was a dog in the home, which the man was able to get out of the house, authorities said. No one else was home.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

