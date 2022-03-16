Council Bluffs plans changes to waste collection with next contract

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Changes are coming to trash days in Council Bluffs when the city’s next waste collection contract begins in July 2023.

Multiple open bins will be gone, replaced by bigger secure carts, one each at least, for trash and recyclables.

”Every home will wind up with a 96-gallon or 95-gallon collection cart,” said Mike Miller, vice president of SCS Engineers. ”That’s what they’ll use for their garbage, and you’ll see three cans for their current garbage will wind up in one (new, larger) garbage can.”

If it sounds familiar, it is.

Miller’s company has helped develop new systems across the country, with cities in the Midwest including St. Louis, Oklahoma City, and Council Bluffs’ closest neighbor, Omaha. The design uses new semi-automated trucks to streamline the routes for same-day pickups, reduce fuel consumption as well as wear and tear on the roadways, and even make for a safer working environment.

”We’ll go down every street every week to pick up garbage,” Miller said. “We’ll go down every street every other week to pick up recyclables. We cut (fuel costs) in half by going to this modernized, more sustainable collection system.”

Recycling will look quite different, too. No pre-sorting is needed, as customers can just throw what’s allowed in one 96-gallon bin.

”This will increase participation quite a bit,” said Tony Fiala, solid waste superintendent for the city of Council Bluffs. “Inside the city, just the fact this will be single stream and a larger container, that will help out a lot.”

At the first of several planned public forums Tuesday, Miller and city representatives spoke with the public to look at their plans and provide input.

Bids to find the right collection company will open in May, with the new program operational beginning in July of 2023.

Miller says money saved with the new system should keep rates in the same ballpark for customers.

The next public forum is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23 at the Council Bluffs Public Library.

