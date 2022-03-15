Work underway at Charles Schwab Field

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction is once again underway at the newly renamed Charles Schwab Field.

Crews are in the next phase of installing safety barriers around the stadium.

The project to install permanent traffic bollards around the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority campus began in 2020 but was sidetracked due to COVID-19.

6 News is told rebranding for the stadium’s new name won’t begin until April.

