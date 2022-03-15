Advertisement

Work underway at Charles Schwab Field

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction is once again underway at the newly renamed Charles Schwab Field.

Crews are in the next phase of installing safety barriers around the stadium.

The project to install permanent traffic bollards around the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority campus began in 2020 but was sidetracked due to COVID-19.

6 News is told rebranding for the stadium’s new name won’t begin until April.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible pending charges in Omaha teen homicide investigation
Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility
UPDATE: Man reported missing by Nebraska officials found
Police make arrest in Omaha teen homicide investigation

Latest News

Fatal assault at Old Market bar going to trial
Omaha sled hockey program ramping up
Omaha sled hockey program gives new hope to amputee
Nebraska State Patrol honors Omaha officer in Westroads Mall shooting
Omaha sled hockey program ramping up
Omaha sled hockey program ramping up
Local churches in Omaha metro get active shooter training
Local churches in Omaha metro get active shooter training