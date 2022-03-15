Advertisement

Teens injured in deadly Des Moines shooting making remarkable recovery

We're now hearing from one of two teenagers who survived a deadly drive-by shooting outside a Des Moines High School.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The two teenage girls who were injured in the fatal drive-by shooting outside a Des Moines high school are making a remarkable recovery.

Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez was killed in the shooting outside East High School on March 7. Six suspects were arrested.

Eighteen-year-old Kemery Ortega took a bullet to her head. A GoFundMe page says that bullet is still there, but a CT scan shows the blood vessels around it look fine.

Her mother posted a video of her talking from her hospital bed.

“Thank you, I’m doing well,” Kemery Ortega said in the video. “I am doing a pretty fast recovery already. I don’t know how much of it you guys can see, but it’s all coming together soon, and I’m working pretty hard at it right now.”

Ortega and the other victim, 16-year-old Jessica Lopez, both attended the school where the shooting happened.

Family and friends are posting updates online about Lopez, saying she’s “fighting for her life.”

