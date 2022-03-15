Advertisement

Omaha street to close for sewer repairs

By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of California Street is closed for repairs for the remainder of the week.

According to the City of Omaha Public Works Department, starting Tuesday, California Street will be closed between 47th and 48th street for sewer repairs.

The repairs are being conducted by the City of Omaha Sewer Maintenance. The affected stretch of California street will be closed for four days.

