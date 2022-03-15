Advertisement

Pottawattamie County veteran presents plan for tiny homes for homeless

By Roger Hamer
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa. (WOWT) - It’s a long list: PTSD, depression, drug and alcohol abuse, homelessness. They’re just some of the problems veterans encounter when trying to fit back into civilian life.

Pottawattamie County is taking steps to eradicate some of those problems.

Tom Hall of Gretna spent 22 years in the military. He knows some of the challenges facing veterans returning home.

“A lot of these individuals when they started going south, it was, they lost their job, they lost their home, all their stability went out the window so when somebody loses their stability, they feel like they don’t have anywhere to go,” Hall said.

To help solve the issue, Hall presented a plan to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors for a gated community of one-and-two-bedroom tiny homes for veterans.

These permanent homes are 524 and 720 square feet, respectively, and built on a slab.

The expected stay is up to two years, giving vets time and help to readjust to civilian life.

“We get them trained to do...whether it’s a chef, be a landscaper, whatever it is right? And they can form that into their own community maintenance so when they leave this place, they can go get a job, they can maintain their own property, get back into society and do those things,” Hall said to the board.

The county has a 13-acre plot of land just off 16th street near the Pottawattamie County jail. There are stores and health facilities just across the street. About a mile to the south is the area’s social services center.

But the land the county is looking at is currently leased out to a farmer, who would have to agree to terminate the agreement for the project to move forward.

County Supervisor Justin Schultz, himself a veteran, said there’s a lot of early interest in the project.

“I think we’re going to find that a lot of folks are going to want to come in and we’re going to have to find a way to figure out how to sort that help out because I think everybody’s going to want to be a piece of this,” Schultz said.

The Board of Supervisors raised several questions that need to be addressed before the project can move forward.

They formed a committee to look into the issue and plan to meet again next week.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible pending charges in Omaha teen homicide investigation
Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility
UPDATE: Man reported missing by Nebraska officials found
Police make arrest in Omaha teen homicide investigation

Latest News

Fatal assault at Old Market bar going to trial
Omaha sled hockey program ramping up
Omaha sled hockey program gives new hope to amputee
Nebraska State Patrol honors Omaha officer in Westroads Mall shooting
Omaha sled hockey program ramping up
Omaha sled hockey program ramping up
Local churches in Omaha metro get active shooter training
Local churches in Omaha metro get active shooter training