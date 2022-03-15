Omaha Fire Department responds to fire at apartment building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small fire broke out at an apartment building early Tuesday morning.

The Omaha Fire Department responded to a report of a small fire at roughly 12:04 a.m. on a deck at a multi-unit apartment building near 141 and Marinda Plaza in West Omaha.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and determined it was caused by discarded smoking materials.

The Omaha Fire Department estimates $2,500 in damages.

