Advertisement

Omaha Fire Department responds to fire at apartment building

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small fire broke out at an apartment building early Tuesday morning.

The Omaha Fire Department responded to a report of a small fire at roughly 12:04 a.m. on a deck at a multi-unit apartment building near 141 and Marinda Plaza in West Omaha.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and determined it was caused by discarded smoking materials.

The Omaha Fire Department estimates $2,500 in damages.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Omaha church sign has many feeling hurt, angry
Police make arrest in Omaha teen homicide investigation
Bellevue Police ticket man after finding car in Papio Creek
UPDATE: Man reported missing by Nebraska officials found
Neighbors rally together to fight against proposed Omaha apartment complex

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol encouraging safe driving this St. Patrick’s Day
John Deere to produce driverless tractors
Mike Crawford
La Vista City Councilmember Mike Crawford resigns
Blake Miller, 18
Omaha teen accused of shooting 18-year-old Tanner Farrell appears in court
Gov. Pete Ricketts declares the sandhill crane the state migratory bird during a press...
Ricketts proclaims sandhill crane the State migratory bird