Neighbors rally together to fight against proposed Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A south-central Omaha neighborhood continues its fight against city hall.

People who live near Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street lost the first round to the planning board.

Last month the board approved the construction of an apartment complex that neighbors say will totally change the area. Now the neighbors have one more battle with city officials before developers of the project can actually begin construction.

The final round of the neighbors’ fight against city hall will take place at the Omaha City Council meeting.

Developers plan to change a stretch of Saddle Creek Road, moving north of Pacific Street. They want to build a 195-unit apartment complex with commercial space. Developers say the project will improve the area and bring in jobs.

Debbie Rushlau and her neighbors have been fighting against the project. She says its been stressful, but something good did come from the experience.

“Actually in the beginning it kind of banded us all together,” Rushlau said. “We met new neighbors, some up around the curb we never really gotten to know.”

The backside of the project would be in Debbie’s backyard. She knows her neighborhood is fighting an uphill battle.

Tuesday Debbie and her neighbors were not looking for victory - just trying to buy time.

“We ask you to lay this over or say no. We don’t want this in our back yard.”

The council did not honor the neighbors’ request for more time and passed the proposed project on a 5-to-0 vote. Debbie still believes it was worth it to take on city hall.

“Because we believe in our neighborhood. We believe in what we built around here, our little community. We want it to remain the same and we feel like we have to fight for our families.”

The Saddle Creek development plan is a $44 million project.

