Nebraska State Patrol honors Omaha officer in Westroads Mall shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha officer shot in the line of duty a year ago is honored Tuesday.

The Nebraska State Patrol presented Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck with the actual stop stick used in the chase that ended with Kenya Jenkins Jr. arrested.

Officer Wittstruck was shot in the face while responding to a call at Westroads Mall last March. Four shots were fired striking his face and the top of his head.

After a year of recovery, he’s back on his feet.

“This is just to say we’re so glad you’re on the road to health and you’re back in action and we appreciate your bravery and your services to the community,” said Colonel John Bolduc.

Last week, some of our troopers were honored to meet @OmahaPolice Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck, who was shot in the line of duty a year ago while responding to a call at Westroads. We are incredibly thankful for Officer Wittstruck's strong recovery. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/l8bVFReViV — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2022

It all started when Officer Wittstruck and his partner were called to the JCPenney store to deal with a shoplifter.

In a struggle with the accused shoplifter, later identified as Jenkins, a struggle broke out. That’s when Jenkins pulled out a gun from his sweatshirt and fired the shots striking Wittstruck.

Wittstruck was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition that day.

Jenkins held on a $10 million bond was charged with assaulting a police officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

