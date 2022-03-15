UPDATE: Man reported missing by Nebraska officials found

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Sarpy County Sheriffs Office say a missing man has been found.

David Hansen, 75, was reported missing on Monday. He had last been seen at home near S. 167th St. and left to go to the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office to renew plates.

Authorities described Hansen as having early stages of dementia and being diabetic with heart issues. According to the release, Hansen has multiple medical conditions that may cause him to become disoriented.

