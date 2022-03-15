Nebraska Life Net air medics report increased flights, sicker patients during pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Throughout the pandemic, Life Net air medical personnel have undergone plenty of changes, much like every other business and health care system.

But the pandemic has also made them significantly busier, and they’re transporting sicker patients.

“There was a lot of logistics and the immediate need for information,” Jeremy Moore, a transport nurse for Life Net says about the start of the pandemic in their industry. “So, what are we dealing with, how is it transmitted, how can we mitigate some of that transmission?”

First, flight crews had to figure out the perfect amount of PPE; enough to protect everyone on board, while still allowing them to do their jobs and operate the helicopter.

Certain masks they wore simply didn’t work.

“We had filter masks for our helmets, but found it would fog the night vision goggles, and then any eye protection we had on, it would fog those up. Then it also muffled the microphone and talking to the towers,” he says.

“Bits and pieces had to be worked out, especially from the aviation side,” Moore adds. “When you’re trying to communicate effectively and they keep telling you you’re muffled, well I have a mask on.”

COVID-19 protocols call for a higher level of sanitation and decontamination after each and every patient, sometimes impacting flight times.

“When you’re busy doing multiple flights back to back, you’re now delaying some of those transports because you’ve got that time to decontaminate between the two.”

Flight numbers steadily increased as the pandemic carried on.

“We saw an immediate burst, a lot of transports that were COVID related, then we saw it taper down a little bit, and then as the second rush would come through, we continued to see this volume increase.”

During the pandemic, local air medics for Life Net have seen a 31% increase in flights - and a majority of them were sicker patients and from rural areas.



Compared to 2018 and 2019, Life Net had a 31% increase in flights during COVID. That’s about 105 more flights per year.

In 2020 they completed 324 fights, and in 2021 they completed 336.

“A lot of our volume from that standpoint was from small town hospitals into the larger city hospitals for treatment and care, and when we see that volume increase and increase with the bed availability, and as that drops off then those transports drop off also.”

Moore adds that many patients they’ve seen have been sicker than what they saw pre-pandemic. This also calls for more adjustments to be made in order to safely transport patients.

“Patients who were having difficulty breathing and requiring a lot more oxygen that we were used to seeing and titrating, so as that progresses, then we also have to find out ways of calculating oxygen flow and how much they’re using and how we can add more oxygen into the system than what we were currently carrying.”

“I only carry so much oxygen in the aircraft, so I have to calculate how much you’re using and then add a few percentages on top of that because you’re probably burning more than we’re calculating,” he says. “So some of those longer distance transports, you’re calculating oxygen up to like, if we have any type of delay over 10 minutes, we may be running out of oxygen type thing.”

Although many patients they transport are sicker than normal, Moore says they saw the most critically ill patients during the start of the pandemic.

“But now, with the change in hospital locations like going into Norfolk, those patients aren’t necessarily as sick because the sicker patients don’t tolerate the transport, so they can’t get out of that small town hospital, were taking that medium range of illness to those other centers.”

Moore also says they’ve had an increase in longer distance flights, sometimes to several states away, depending on hospital bed availability in the region.

“Our normal range is extended now were looking at Iowa City, Kansas City, Sioux Falls, beds that are open that we normally don’t fly into and that creates another key in the system. If you’re not flying routinely into Kansas City, where are those hospitals located at? What towers do you need to talk to?”

Moore is the Clinical Lead for Life Net in Omaha and has been an air medic for 25 years. He says it’s a tough job, but open communication with his team members has helped them avoid burnout.

Now, the high volume of flights is beginning to taper down again as Omicron numbers and hospitalizations decrease. It’s something Moore and his team certainly welcome.

“I won’t say we’re going back to normal, but it’s nice to have a break.”

