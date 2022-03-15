Lincoln food trucks see potential for expanded business in proposed code change

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Big changes could be coming to where food trucks can operate. A proposed code change would significantly expand the time they can park in certain areas.

Some food truck owners said they are thrilled at the possibility of expanded hours in areas like neighborhoods. They said this is just another step in the right direction for the food scene in Lincoln.

“There are a lot of overpopulated neighborhoods and whatnot that would be beneficial for us to just bring the food to their neighborhood and right now we’re not allowed to,” said Alicia Dieckhoff, Baconizing LLC.

A proposed change in municipal code could mean that food trucks would be able to park in certain residential areas for extended amounts of time.

“With you know with all the kind of apps that we have like next door and groups on Facebook it makes it really easy to market,” said Glenn Cox, owner of Golden Goat Pizza. “Like hey I’m setting up here and everybody reposts it to their group.”

The proposal takes the maximum amount of time from 10 minutes and changes it to three hours. Some food truck owners said the change could help fill up calendars for service. Right now, they can go to residential areas for unlimited amounts of time, but only if they’re invited by groups like homeowners associations because there is no municipal code pertaining to private events.

“A lot of those weekends, a lot of those Fridays, Thursdays and the lunchtimes it’s nice that you can go to the private businesses it’s great that you can go to HOAs and apartment complexes, but to help fill up the week to help to generate some revenue it would be nice to set up shop kind of wherever,” said Cox.

In recent years, Lincoln has adopted a few different changes, like a pilot program to allow food trucks in downtown areas and expanding other times and areas where they can operate.

“Over the last year, year and a half I feel like the food truck industry here in Lincoln has kind of boomed,” said Dieckhoff.

It marks a shift in attainability for aspiring restaurant owners and current owners said it’s always good when other food trucks come to town.

“You know you’re able to cater to you know the times that work for you, the type of events you wanna do things like that,” said Dieckhoff. “This is kind of a big thing for the community.”

The proposed change was set for a final vote on Monday night at the Lincoln City Council Meeting, but it was delayed. The vote is now set for Monday, March 21.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.