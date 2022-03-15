Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts asks Unicam to address child learning loss

By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is encouraging the Nebraska Legislature to support students whose learning was affected by the pandemic.

Gov. Ricketts will be joined by Sen. Joni Albrecht Tuesday to ask the Unicam to move forward on legislation supporting students who were potentially disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on schools.

Ricketts is recommending a budget to senators which includes $60 million for Family-Directed Education Recovery Accounts. According to him, the funds will provide relief to families by addressing learning loss caused by the pandemic.

Nebraska schools switched to remote learning in the spring of 2020 during the beginning of the pandemic. According to Ricketts, many students also continued remote-learning due to local restrictions throughout the 2020-2021 academic year.

Sen. Albrecht introduced LB-1240, which would appropriate federal funds from ARPA for the Family-Directed Education Recovery Accounts.

Full Video: Watch Tuesday's News Conference

Full Video: Gov. Pete Ricketts addresses learning loss caused by the pandemic

