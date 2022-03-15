Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm, windy Wednesday then cooling with showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild Tuesday we continue the warm streak for another day! Wednesday is nearly 10 degrees warmer with a forecast of 72 in the Metro!

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

We will be breezier, especially in the late morning through afternoon with gusts as high as 30 mph. Winds take a turn in from the N by the evening... this will drive in our next cool down. Enjoy the warmth while it is here:

Windy at times Wednesday (wowt)

By Thursday our highs fall to the 50s, this will come along with slight rain chances. These will be very scattered in the afternoon and continue overnight, mainly SE of the Metro, before clearing early Friday. This late-week chance for rain isn’t very promising, we’ll keep an eye on it but it may end up too far to our S to see much at all in the Metro. Even for areas that don’t see rain, we’ll be cool and overcast.

Showers mainly S Thursday (wowt)

After a couple of days in the mid-50s we bounce back to the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday with dry conditions over the weekend. Enjoy! By Monday afternoon to evening we’ll be watching better rain chances. This system looks like it’ll hang on into Tuesday and will bring a better chance for meaningful and widespread moisture.

Monday/Tuesday rain chances (wowt)

This is good news and much needed with abnormally dry conditions and moderate drought blanketing most of E Nebraska and W Iowa.

Drought monitor (wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.