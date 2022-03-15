Advertisement

Bird flu case found in southern Wisconsin chicken flock

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says bird flu has been confirmed in a commercial chicken operation in Wisconsin.

The USDA said in a statement Monday that samples from the flock were tested at the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

State animal health officials have quarantined the property in southern Wisconsin’s Jefferson County, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee. The USDA says all chickens in the flock will be destroyed and will not enter the food system.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the recent bird flu detections do not present an immediate public health concern.

Bird flu was detected in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks in western Iowa and in a commercial flock of 50,000 turkeys in northwest Iowa earlier this month. The cases also prompted Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium to close its aviary as a precaution.

6 News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Omaha church sign has many feeling hurt, angry
Police make arrest in Omaha teen homicide investigation
Bellevue Police ticket man after finding car in Papio Creek
UPDATE: Man reported missing by Nebraska officials found
Neighbors rally together to fight against proposed Omaha apartment complex

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol encouraging safe driving this St. Patrick’s Day
John Deere to produce driverless tractors
Mike Crawford
La Vista City Councilmember Mike Crawford resigns
Blake Miller, 18
Omaha teen accused of shooting 18-year-old Tanner Farrell appears in court
Gov. Pete Ricketts declares the sandhill crane the state migratory bird during a press...
Ricketts proclaims sandhill crane the State migratory bird