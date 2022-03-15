Advertisement

Biden signs budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash

FILE - President Joe Biden signed the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law...
FILE - President Joe Biden signed the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law Tuesday at the White House.
By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill providing $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion government spending measure that omits COVID-19 aid the White House says is urgently needed.

The COVID spending was a casualty of negotiations over the larger government bill. The White House had asked for $22.5 billion for vaccines and treatment, but that was trimmed during talks to $15.6 billion and ultimately dropped altogether as rank-and-file Democrats rebelled against proposed cuts in state aid to pay for the new spending.

“We have made tremendous progress in our fight against COVID-19 but our work isn’t done,” Biden tweeted Tuesday. “We need Congress to immediately provide $22.5 billion in emergency funding to sustain our nation’s COVID-19 response.”

In a Tuesday call with governors, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients highlighted “severe consequences” that the lack of additional funding would have on the nation’s response, including federal support for states, according to an administration official.

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill providing $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion government spending measure that omits COVID-19 aid the White House says is urgently needed.

The COVID spending was a casualty of negotiations over the larger government bill. The White House had asked for $22.5 billion for vaccines and treatment, but that was trimmed during talks to $15.6 billion and ultimately dropped altogether as rank-and-file Democrats rebelled against proposed cuts in state aid to pay for the new spending.

“We have made tremendous progress in our fight against COVID-19 but our work isn’t done,” Biden tweeted Tuesday. “We need Congress to immediately provide $22.5 billion in emergency funding to sustain our nation’s COVID-19 response.”

In a Tuesday call with governors, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients highlighted “severe consequences” that the lack of additional funding would have on the nation’s response, including federal support for states, according to an administration official.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Omaha church sign has many feeling hurt, angry
Omaha teen accused of shooting 18-year-old Tanner Farrell appears in court
New Nebraska resident battles red tape to get driver’s license
La Vista Police reveal new details in deadly crash
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Latest News

Today's Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler and cloud with showers on the way
Cooler and cloud with showers on the way
Authorities are trying to determine why a pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane on a West...
6 college golfers, coach dead after van crashes on way home
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Cali McClean. (South Fulton PD)
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old believed abducted from Georgia home
Over the weekend, Chicago dyed its river green, after doing so without much fanfare last year...
St. Patrick’s Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green