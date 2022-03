Bellevue Police ticket man after finding car in Papio Creek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police confirmed one man getting a ticket after a car was found in Papio Creek Monday night.

Police told 6 News a 28-year-old received a ticket for a second offense DUI and first offense of reckless driving.

Vehicle went off the roadway and launched in to the Papio Creek. Driver transported to the hospital. #dontdrinkanddrive #luckytobealive #dui Tweeted by @Sgt_German pic.twitter.com/QpPO2ijyHj — Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) March 15, 2022

It’s reported he was taken to UNMC for injuries.

Officers went to 36th St. & Brook Dr. on reports of a crash when finding the car in Papio Creek.

