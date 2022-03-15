Arthur Kaluma is set to play his brother in the NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family thought there was a good chance both Creighton and Sand Diego State could end up playing in Forth Worth, they just didn’t expect them to play each other. The first-round matchup will feature two brothers back on the same court for the first time in years. Arthur Kaluma will face his brother, Sand Diego State guard Adam Seiko Thursday in the tournament.

They know each other well and certainly will be guarding each other at times too. Art says the last time they played he was a sophomore in high school and Adam got the best of it in their one-on-one game. Kaluma will also make his NCAA Tournament debut off a really good weekend in New York.

Greg McDermott said, “been really fun to watch art’s development, unfortunately, we had a little speed bump with the knee injury cause I thought he was really about to explode at that time but he got through it, he’s playing his best basketball of the season at the right time.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.