Advertisement

Teen charged with homicide after chemical burns kill father

Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a...
Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a hospital.(Oakland County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan teenager accused of burning her father by throwing chemicals on him last fall is facing a homicide charge following his recent death at a hospital.

Eighteen-year-old Megan Joyce Imirowicz of Groveland Township was initially charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of domestic violence.

But WDIV-TV reports she has been taken back into custody and charged with homicide following her father’s death this month.

She is accused of creating a dangerous mixture containing drain cleaner last October and throwing it on her father, who suffered burns all over his body.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood
Police respond to Capitol District after reports of a person falling from a building
Judith Ann Deandrade & Arica Marie Downs
LSO: Deputies arrest women after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in car
Pedestrian hit by SUV in Millard taken to hospital in critical condition
One dead, one injured in Omaha car crash

Latest News

The Merced Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man after a child was...
Suspect on the run after child found dead in California home
Police said on their official Twitter account that residents around the Larchmont and...
Albuquerque police responding to reports of ‘possible active shooter’
File photo of forensic technicians excavating a field in Mexico on Feb. 8, 2022.
Mexico finds 17 bodies buried in backyards, patios
Health professionals stress vaccinations even as COVID-19 cases decline
Fortenberry's federal trial starts this week
Jury selection in Fortenberry trial to begin this Wednesday