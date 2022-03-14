Selection Sunday times two at Creighton, both teams are headed to NCAA Tournaments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The mens show was first, Creighton is a nine-seed and will play San Diego State in Forth Worth Thursday. This will be the 23rd appearance in program history, the team has also earned an at large berth in seven of the past 11 years. The game will start at 6:27 p.m. Central. The Bluejays are 22-11 and advanced to the BIG EAST Tournament championship game in New York.

Two hours after the mens show, the women enjoyed the same experience, seeing their name pop up. The Bluejays are a ten-seed and head to Iowa City to play Colorado. It is a trip they know well, after making it several times for scrimmages. Also Creighton senior Tatum Rembao who’s from Colorado has been wanting to play the Buffaloes her entire career, it didn’t work out until now. This will also be a homecoming for guard Rachael Saunders who’s from Iowa City and said within an hour of the announcement she already knew 50 people who would be there rooting for Creighton.

