Prolonged 72nd Street detour continues to cause problems for Omaha neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha neighborhood is still struggling with a detour caused by a water main break. They say the influx of cars is starting to cause more problems than they anticipated.

Traffic is still being re-routed after a watermain broke at 72nd and Spaulding streets on Feb. 28. The city originally told 6 News they believed it would be fixed by the next morning, but then announced that all four lanes from Pratt to Military streets would need to be completely replaced.

Cars have been going through the Keystone neighborhood for more than 10 days, and residents say it’s continues to create more issues.

“Major amount of traffic,” says Terry Newman who lives in the area. “We see more traffic in one day than we see in months and months. The traffic is huge compared to what it normally is.”

“In a minutes time, 10 cars will go by, where on a normal day without the detour, you might see one every half hour,” says John Black, who has lived there for decades.

Black and other neighbors told 6 News last week the speeding, route confusion and road rage has caused problems in the neighborhood. Black says pulling out of his driveway is nearly impossible, and that it’s too dangerous for him to walk his dog anymore.

Residents have been asking the city to post detour signs and temporary four-way stops at intersections to help the traffic flow. So far, nothing has changed.

Now, Keystone residents tell 6 News the influx in traffic is contributing to the quick deterioration of the unpaved road they live on.

“A dirt road like this isn’t made to be traveled with as much traffic as what this is,” Black says.

“The road is normally a little bumpy but it’s much bumpier than what it usually is,” Newman adds. “So, I’m hoping the city comes and repairs that once this is all done.”

Black lives where the pavement ends, and he says the gravel road just isn’t holding up.

“I don’t think the city has even looked at the road, it’s definitely getting worse day by day,” Black says. “Somebody is going to blow a tire and maybe crash into somebody else.”

Newman’s portion of the unpaved road was directly impacted by the water main break, too.

“The water was running down through here and the one side is deteriorating and leaving a big hole all down the whole road.”

Both Newman and Black say it should be the city’s responsibility to fix the issues as soon as they finish working on 72nd St.

“With this damage to the road, you have to do something to fix it,” Black says.

“What’s going to happen when this is all done? Is the road going to be repaired is the big gully going to be repaired?” Newman adds.

At the start of the month, the City of Omaha said they hoped to have at least two lanes open by the end of last week. 6 News plans to reach out to city offices again Monday morning to learn more about the prolonged timeline and a potential opening date.

