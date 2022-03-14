Possible pending charges in Omaha teen homicide investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the Omaha Police look into a homicide investigation of an 18-year-old, the Douglas County Attorney’s Office is also looking into the case.

In a Monday update, according to the OPD press release, the Douglas County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case with charges possibly pending.

They also say there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

The teen identified as Tanner Farrell of Omaha was taken to Bergan Mercy by medics and officials say he later died from his injuries when officers responded to a shooting in a Millard neighborhood Saturday night.

