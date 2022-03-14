Advertisement

Omaha Police investigating gas station armed robbery

(WGCL File photo)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station Sunday afternoon.

Police say the VP Racing Gas Station near 13th and Kavan Street was robbed at gunpoint around 5:37 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say witnesses saw a man enter the store and point a handgun at an employee before demanding money from an employee. The employee gave the suspect cash and he fled the store on foot.

Omaha Police say the suspect is a 6′4′ black male and was a wearing black, hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a black ski mask. He was carrying a silver and black handgun.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers. A $1,000 reward is eligible for tips that lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WOWT.

