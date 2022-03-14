Omaha Police arrest man after cutting incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cutting sent a woman to Nebraska Medical Center Saturday night.

Anthony Winfield, 58, was booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Omaha Police say a 60-year-old victim was arguing with Winfield inside Evans Tower apartments.

During the argument, Winfield reportedly cut her in the neck and lower back according to the release.

