Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest man after cutting incident

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cutting sent a woman to Nebraska Medical Center Saturday night.

Anthony Winfield, 58, was booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Omaha Police say a 60-year-old victim was arguing with Winfield inside Evans Tower apartments.

During the argument, Winfield reportedly cut her in the neck and lower back according to the release.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood
Police respond to Capitol District after reports of a person falling from a building
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death
Judith Ann Deandrade & Arica Marie Downs
LSO: Deputies arrest women after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in car
LPD locates missing at-risk adult

Latest News

Lutheran church hands out basic necessities for Omaha community
Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood
Omaha Expo explores holistic spectrum
Police respond to Capitol District after reports of a person falling from a building