OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers landed an at-large bid to the Big Dance and earned the No. 8 seed in the Wichita Regional.

This marks Nebraska’s best seed in the Tournament since claiming a No. 4 seed in 2014 after winning the Big Ten Tournament title.

Nebraska will face No. 9 seed Gonzaga in the first round on Friday, March 18th in Louisville, KY.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.