Nebraska troopers help over 200 drivers during NSAA State Basketball Tournaments

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers were kept busy over the weekend as expected high traffic went across the state for the NSAA State Basketball Tournaments.

The boys and girls basketball tournament was held in the same week and troopers helped out 287 drivers while patrolling to make sure teams and fans travel safe according to the release.

Over the weekend, there were 12 DUI arrests and 273 speeding citations, nine citations for no seatbelt, two citations for improper child restraint, 10 citations for open alcohol container, four citations for minors in possession of alcohol, 30 citations for driving under suspension, and 14 citations for no proof of insurance.

“This was a week like we’ve never seen for state basketball,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Congratulations to all the champions, participants, and organizers of this incredible week of basketball.”

What a week at state basketball in Lincoln last week!



Congrats to everyone involved: players, coaches, fans, organizers, etc. Troopers had a great time connecting with fans all week at @PinnacleArena.



Troopers also performed more than 275 motorists assists during the week. pic.twitter.com/x37l9NpJuK — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 14, 2022

Authorities advise drivers to call NSP Highway Helpline at *55 of 800-525-5555 and they can talk with an NSP dispatcher.

