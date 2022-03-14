Advertisement

Nebraska troopers help over 200 drivers during NSAA State Basketball Tournaments

(NSP)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers were kept busy over the weekend as expected high traffic went across the state for the NSAA State Basketball Tournaments.

The boys and girls basketball tournament was held in the same week and troopers helped out 287 drivers while patrolling to make sure teams and fans travel safe according to the release.

Over the weekend, there were 12 DUI arrests and 273 speeding citations, nine citations for no seatbelt, two citations for improper child restraint, 10 citations for open alcohol container, four citations for minors in possession of alcohol, 30 citations for driving under suspension, and 14 citations for no proof of insurance.

“This was a week like we’ve never seen for state basketball,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Congratulations to all the champions, participants, and organizers of this incredible week of basketball.”

Authorities advise drivers to call NSP Highway Helpline at *55 of 800-525-5555 and they can talk with an NSP dispatcher.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood
Police respond to Capitol District after reports of a person falling from a building
Judith Ann Deandrade & Arica Marie Downs
LSO: Deputies arrest women after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in car
Pedestrian hit by SUV in Millard taken to hospital in critical condition
One dead, one injured in Omaha car crash

Latest News

Health professionals stress vaccinations even as COVID-19 cases decline
Fortenberry's federal trial starts this week
Jury selection in Fortenberry trial to begin this Wednesday
Proposal to shift Douglas County Health Director powers
Omaha City Council to consider adding special position focused on epidemics
Nebraska Legislature moves forward on bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday
Keely Orndoff (left) and Lauren Barbush (right)
Creighton University students win big in national research competition