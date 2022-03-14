Nebraska legislators debate bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature moves forward on a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

If the bill would pass, it would remove the need to change the clock twice a year.

Sen. Tom Briese introduced LB-283. He says it would be better for the state’s health and economy with more hours of daylight after people get off work.

However, Sen. Steve Erdman was concerned about people getting to work and school safely in the dark.

“If we pass this it will be after 8:00 a.m. before the sun comes up in the wintertime December, January when the days are short,” Erdman said.

Briese says the issue isn’t a huge concern.

”And folks brought up the downside of it, of kids going to school in the dark,” Briese said. “And that is potentially an issue. But I would wager out in Sen. Erdman’s district most kids are going to school in the dark to start with.”

There are two big caveats: The bill would not take effect until the federal government allows states to do so and until two neighboring states adopt similar year-round time legislation.

Sen. Briese says 19 states have passed similar legislation.

