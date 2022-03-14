Monday March 14 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 6 deaths; positivity continues to fall

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you.

Sarpy/Cass data snapshot

The following information is from data posted Monday on the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard and website.

DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported one COVID-19 death since Feb. 24, bringing the health district’s death toll to 286 people. Comparative data indicates that the person was in their 40s.

Of those who have died, 115 were ages 80 and older, 67 were in their 70s, 57 were in their 60s, 24 were in their 50s, 13 were in their 40s, six were in their 30s, and four were in their 20s.

The dashboard does not provide any information about pre-existing conditions.

CASES: The health department reports that there are currently 167 active cases of COVID-19 in Sarpy County, down from 529 reported about two and a half weeks ago, on Feb. 24; and 10 in Cass County, down from 67 active cases reported in our last Sarpy/Cass update.

The health department added 326 cases since Feb. 24 to the total reported for Sarpy County to date, which now stands at 48,929; 30 cases were added to Cass County’s total in that same timespan, totaling 5,999 cases reported there since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of those active cases, most are in their 20s, 30s, and 50s: 33, 29, and 31 cases, respectively. There are 23 active cases among youth ages 14 and younger, with six cases among children ages 4 and younger, the only age group not yet able to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

POSITIVITY RATE: The health department reported a test positivity rate of 4% as of Saturday, down from 5.4% reported a week prior and 7.8% reported Feb. 26. The county ran 172 tests in the past two weeks, compared to 190 the week of Feb. 26.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. Today’s update on those numbers can be found in the Douglas County Health Department update below.

VACCINATIONS: The health department was reporting a 65.1% vaccination rate among Sarpy County residents and 61.1% for Cass County as of Monday.

Three Rivers data snapshot

The following information is from data posted Monday, March 7 on the Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 dashboard. The health district covers Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties.

DEATHS: Three Rivers reported nine COVID-19 deaths since Feb. 24, bringing the health district’s death toll to 202 people as of last week.

The dashboard does not provide any detailed information about deaths or pre-existing conditions.

CASES: 3RPHD data indicates it had tested for COVID-19 185 times in the last two weeks. Of those, the health department reported 29 COVID-19 cases, all of them during the week of Feb. 27.

3RPHD was reporting a seven-day rolling average of 5.25 cases per 100,000 people on as of March 7, down from 15.6 reported on Feb. 24.

POSITIVITY RATE: As of March 6, 3RPHD was reporting a 20% positivity rate among Dodge County residents, up from 1.35% the week prior; 0% for Saunders and Washington counties, down from 4.8% 3.7% the week prior, respectively.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The health district’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. Today’s update on those numbers can be found in the Douglas County Health Department update below.

VACCINATIONS: 3RPHD was reporting a 59.5% vaccination rate among Dodge County residents, 56.9% for Saunders County, and 59% for Washington County as of last Monday.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department announced last week that it was scaling back its reports to twice weekly, issuing updated COVID-19 stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: DCHD reported Monday that it had confirmed six COVID-19 deaths since Thursday.

“A vaccinated man in his 60s, an unvaccinated woman in her 60s, two unvaccinated men between 75 and 85, and two vaccinated women over 85 have died,” the release states.

The local pandemic death toll is now 1,093 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported Monday that 82 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since its last report on Thursday, bringing the running total of local pandemic cases at 150,185, which includes reinfections. The most recent cases lowered the local seven-day average to 32 cases from 34 cases.

The Douglas County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the seven-day total number of cases per 100,000 people was 40.1 cases.

The dashboard also showed the local positivity rate had decreased in the past week from 6.8% to 5.6% as of Saturday.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of late Sunday, area hospitals were caring for 117 COVID-19 patients, down from 133 reported on Thursday. Of those patients, five were in pediatrics, 19 were in ICUs, and seven remained on ventilators.

Additionally, one pediatric patient was awaiting a COVID-19 test.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of late Sunday, hospitals were 19% full with 292 beds available, up from 196 reported last week. Area ICUs were 74% full with 80 beds available, up from 56 available last week. Pediatric ICUs were 84% full with 21 beds available, up from 17 reported Thursday.

VACCINATIONS: To date, 66.7% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. The most recent group authorized for vaccination, youth ages 5-11, is 33.3% vaccinated; 66.6% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

MONDAY

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College – Elkhorn Valley Campus , located at 829 N. 204th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Omaha South High Magnet School, located at 4519 S. 24th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

TUESDAY

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m.-noon at Metropolitan Community College – South Omaha Campus , located at 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Ave. A – Pfizer for ages 5+

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church , located at 5544 Ames Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+ & Moderna

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Omaha North High Magnet School, located at 4410 N. 36th St. – All vaccines available

THURSDAY MARCH 17

1-4 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College – Fort Omaha Campus, Building 23 - Lot A, located at 5300 N. 30th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

FRIDAY MARCH 18

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available

SATURDAY MARCH 19

Noon-3 p.m. at Girls Inc., located at 2811 N. 45th St. – All vaccines available

MONDAY MARCH 21

5-7 p.m. at Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School, located at 14101 Larimore Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+

TUESDAY MARCH 22

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available

WEDNESDAY MARCH 23

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Clair Memorial United Methodist Church , located at 5544 Ames Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+ & Moderna

5-7 p.m. at Burke High School, located at 5610 S. 42nd St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

THURSDAY MARCH 24

5-7 p.m. at Gateway Elementary School, located at 5610 S. 42nd St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

FRIDAY MARCH 25

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available

SATURDAY MARCH 26

8 a.m.-noon at the Black Family Health & Wellness Association Health Fair , held at Omaha North High Magnet School, 4410 N. 36th St. – All vaccines available

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Nelson Mandela Elementary School, located at 6316 N. 30th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+ & Moderna

NOISE Douglas County Nebraska Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Omaha Scanner Omaha Fire Department Omaha World-Herald KETV NewsWatch 7 Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Friday, March 11, 2022

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the following clinics:

OneWorld also offers children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses, at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department urges residents to take advantage of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy on West Broadway

Nomi Health at 1751 Madison Ave.

Any Walgreens pharmacy location

Free take-home test kits are available at:

All Care Health Center , located at 902 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

Walk-ins can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office at:

4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Vaccinations are also available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Affairs Building, located at 623 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Three regular pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:

Wahoo : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St

Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at : 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

We delivered more at-home COVID test kits today throughout our three counties! Check out https://t.co/jWZOKul1De to find a community pick-up site near you. Many of our school districts also have test kits available for their staff and families. pic.twitter.com/1mHBwRPvlf — Three Rivers Public Health (@threerivers_ph) February 24, 2022

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Health System | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Bryan Health | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School info: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Papillion-La Vista Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Council Bluffs Community Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | UNO | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

