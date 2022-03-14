Lutheran church hands out basic necessities for Omaha community

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As COVID numbers continue to trend down, more and more people are returning to work but that doesn’t mean there aren’t many people still struggling to afford basic necessities.

Lord of Love Lutheran Church is handing out loads of love. The Loads of Love event happens every four months and has been going on since 2019.

It’s an event that provides laundry and hygiene products, books, and more.

One event organizer says every local food pantries are great but they don’t always provide the basic everyday things people need and that’s where Lord of Love steps in.

“They don’t focus on the items you can’t buy with the food stamp cards, but they’re new. You can’t go without showering, you can’t go without diapering your child so yes, absolutely those are great needs being met,” said Paula Foster.

When someone walks into the room, they’re able to handpick what they want.

”Having them being able to choose things is important and they’re so thankful. The smiles you can see even with their mask on, you can see it with their eyes.”

The experience not only helps those in need but it enriches the lives of the young volunteers helping out.

“The thought of giving starts early and it starts with parents and is modeled by parents and children find out what it’s all about. My granddaughter is here and she’s handing out shampoo and the girl scouts are here from their troop and they’re handing out diapers and books.”

Little helpers like Annie Christensen have a big responsibility but have no problem getting the job done.

“I get to pass out the conditioner and the body wash, the body went out so I just passed out the conditioner and the paper towels.”

It’s something she enjoys doing and she is glad she can help.

”I like it when I get to help organize and I like it when they’re happy.”

She encourages all young kids to get involved in helping the community in any way they can.

”Because it is good to help out people in need.”

Church officials say they served 132 families Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.