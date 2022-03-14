LPD: Children in car during standoff in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is sharing more information regarding a crash and subsequent standoff in east Lincoln on Monday morning.

The incident started around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night when a 26-year-old woman and another woman were in the parking lot of EZ GO, off 25th and O Streets, to pick up her 1-year-old child from 28-year-old Chelan Garcia, the child’s father.

According to police, Garcia drove into the lot in a white Kia Sorento, collided with the vehicle that the women were in, then got out of the car, hit the 26-year-old woman in the face and then grabbed a gun and threatened to kill the two women.

Police said the other woman drove out of the lot and reported the incident to police.

Around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, LPD said they located the white Kia Sorento near 30th and Vine Streets. LPD said Garcia was outside of the car and was taken into custody after briefly running away from officers.

During this time, LPD said the white Kia Sorento sped away from the scene but was located around 2:30 a.m. driving near 31st and O Streets.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Elizabeth Moran, is Garcia’s girlfriend. Police said Moran intentionally stopped the Kia Sorento and backed into an officer’s cruiser.

From there, LPD said Moran took off and crashed into shrubs near 52nd and A Streets.

Police said Moran refused to communicate with officers or get out of the car. Eventually police said that officers broke a car window to open a direct line of communication with Moran.

LPD said after a 45 minute long negotiation, Moran agreed to release the 1-year-old and 4-year-old children in the car.

It’s unclear what the relationship is between the 4-year-old and Garcia and Moran.

Police said Moran continued refusing to comply with officer requests to get out of the car, but she was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Chelan Garcia & Elizabeth Moran (Lincoln Police Department)

Garcia was arrested for the following charges:

3rd degree domestic assault

Terroristic threats

Obstructing government operations

Misdemeanor child abuse

Moran was arrested for the following charges:

Two counts felony child abuse

Operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Use of a vehicle to assault a police officer

Willful reckless driving

Driving during revocation

Obstructing government operations

Leaving scene of accident

LPD said reports have not outlined if the children have been returned to a family member.

