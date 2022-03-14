Advertisement

LPD: 76-year-old woman loses more than $130,000 in computer scam

(Madeline Cuddihy)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a 76-year-old woman lost more than $130,000 in a pop-up computer scam.

According to LPD, around 2 p.m. on March 4, the woman received an alert on her computer that she was a victim of a ransomware attack.

LPD said the pop-up told the woman to call a number for “Microsoft” at a specified number.

Police said the woman was told on the phone that she needed to transfer her Wells Fargo funds to a new Wells Fargo account and proceeded to physically go to a Wells Fargo branch and wire over $130,000 from her account to the new account.

The woman was coached on the phone the entire time, and according to police, told what to tell employees at Wells Fargo as not to raise any red flags.

LPD said the scammer asked the woman for access to her retirement account, which prompted the woman’s friend to tell her the call was likely a scam.

Investigators said the money has not been recovered and they’ve been able to trace some of it to a foreign country.

LPD is reminding everyone: if you are contacted and someone requests that you provide payment or move funds, it is always advisable to end the call, hang up and place an independent call to the company to verify authenticity of the request.

Avoid Getting Scammed

Law enforcement said scammers are convincing and use tactics that can seem legitimate. If you feel unsure, it’s always okay to hang up, take a second look at information received and reach out to someone you trust.

You can also reduce the number of unsolicited calls by registering your phone number with the National Do-Not-Call registry at 1-888-382-1222 or Donotcall.gov.

