Jury selection in Fortenberry trial to begin this Wednesday

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WOWT) - Congressman Jeff Fortenberry will be in front of a Los Angeles federal judge this week.

Fortenberry is facing three charges related to an illegal campaign contribution from 2016. He is accused of lying to the FBI when asked about campaign donations he received from a foreign national. He was indicted in October.

Jury selection will start Wednesday morning in Los Angeles, with opening statements scheduled to follow. The United States plans to call seven witnesses between Wednesday and Monday.

Fortenberrys’ team tells 6 News they believe the jury will get the case a week from today.

The trial is expected to last three to five days.

Fortenberry represents Nebraska’s 1st Congressional district.

