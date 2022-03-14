Advertisement

Iowa sweeps both Big Ten Tournament titles, the men beat Purdue 75-66

Iowa players celebrate with the trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue at...
Iowa players celebrate with the trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. Iowa won 75-66. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a winter to remember for Iowa basketball fans winning two Big Ten championships, the men complete the sweep with a 75-66 win against Purdue in Indianapolis. Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes with 19 points and 11 rebounds. It’s the first conference crown for the program since 2006 and they are only the fourth team to do it by winning four games in four days.

Iowa is a fifth-seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play Richmond Thursday in Buffalo. The Iowa women will host first and second round games. The Hawks as a two-seed will play Illinois State on Friday and then the winner of Creighton/Colorado in the second round, as long as they beat the Redbirds.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood
Police respond to Capitol District after reports of a person falling from a building
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death
Judith Ann Deandrade & Arica Marie Downs
LSO: Deputies arrest women after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in car
LPD locates missing at-risk adult

Latest News

Creighton on Selection Sunday
Selection Sunday times two at Creighton, both teams are headed to NCAA Tournaments
Greg McDermott
Creighton falls to Villanova in BIG EAST Tournament championship game
Jasen Green
Millard North goes back-to-back in Class A beating Bellevue West 67-57
Britt Prince
Elkhorn North wins another Class B state championship