Iowa sweeps both Big Ten Tournament titles, the men beat Purdue 75-66

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a winter to remember for Iowa basketball fans winning two Big Ten championships, the men complete the sweep with a 75-66 win against Purdue in Indianapolis. Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes with 19 points and 11 rebounds. It’s the first conference crown for the program since 2006 and they are only the fourth team to do it by winning four games in four days.

Iowa is a fifth-seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play Richmond Thursday in Buffalo. The Iowa women will host first and second round games. The Hawks as a two-seed will play Illinois State on Friday and then the winner of Creighton/Colorado in the second round, as long as they beat the Redbirds.

