Health professionals stress vaccinations even as COVID-19 cases decline

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - COVID-19 cases are declining and people are taking off their masks, but according to the CDC, 77 million Americans remain unvaccinated.

Across the country, COVID vaccinations are on the decline and medical experts insist this pandemic is not over.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine - higher prices in the grocery store and skyrocketing prices at the pump. These are the top news stories that have caught our eye lately, bumping down the pandemic at a time when vaccination rates are declining.

The CDC says daily vaccinations have fallen to their lowest rate in more than a year.

“It has slowed down. “Quite a bit right now, yeah,” said Dr. Anne O’Keefe, the senior epidemiologist with the Douglas County Health Department. She says vaccinations are down in the county.

“It would be a really great time to get up to date on vaccinations and especially the booster. I think our rates of booster dosing is pretty low and we know now that can protect you from Omicron and other variants.”

Stacy Cook sees a lot of people come and go at her job. She thinks people are COVID tired, and they’re not seeing as much news about the pandemic in the media.

“I just kind of think it’s taken a back seat because it’s been going on for so long, you know they have other things to worry about. We were hearing it all day every day, all the time. And I think people are being just a little more lax because maybe they haven’t had it at all.”

Dr. O’Keeffe says the declining number of COVID cases might make the virus seem less urgent, but the doctor believes we will see the return of higher numbers of COVID cases.

“I’m certainly enjoying the reprieve, but it’s going to be back. I’m not sure when but I’m pretty sure it will be back in the fall. Whether it will be back sooner than that, no one really knows.”

Dr. O’Keeffe stresses everyone should get vaccinated and get their boosters as soon as they’re eligible.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.