Harrison County Assessor resigns following concerns with other offices

LOGAN, Iowa. (WOWT) - A county department in Iowa that had three people in its office now has none.

After 8 years as the Harrison County Iowa Assessor, Brenda Loftus has stepped down.

“I feel concerned for the taxpayers of Harrison County,” Loftus said. “The stressors and constant beratement from outside influences has become too much from a personal wellness standpoint.”

In her resignation letter, Loftus says elected officials of other offices are trying to micromanage the assessor’s office – a department tasked with placing equitable values on homes in Harrison County.

“This is an autonomous office. There should be no political affiliation or influences from outside parties to help with equity of assessments.”

But the strain in the county has been obvious enough at the public conference board meetings that one mayor called for an outside investigation.

Harrison County Attorney Jennifer Mumm says she cannot comment on any ongoing complaint or personnel matter.

A month ago there were three trained people working on valuations and tax rolls of the 25,000 properties, from Logan to Woodbine and Missouri valley. But they’ve all left with similar frustrations.

“There’s a very limited number of people who can do that. I question whether anyone will even come to our county.”

The Harrison county auditor will take over the duties of the office until a new assessor can be hired. The past assessor tells 6 news that, at last check, there were 7 advertised openings across the state, and only five people who qualify.

