Eppley Airfield warns drivers of construction as modernization project continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eppley Airfield & the Omaha Airport Authority are warning drivers of upcoming construction.

According to the airport authority, drivers should expect lane closures on Abbott Drive near the terminal as work continues on the Terminal Entrance Roadway Expansion Project.

Access to the airport and the terminal will remain open at all times.

⚠️🚧 CONSTRUCTION NOTICE: Expect lane closures on Abbott Drive near the terminal at OMA as work continues on the Terminal Entrance Roadway Expansion Project. Access to the airport & the terminal will remain open at all times. 🔗: https://t.co/noa3t0B5Sn#OMAinMotion pic.twitter.com/LbAU5iuoU6 — Eppley Airfield (@OMAairport) March 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.