Eppley Airfield warns drivers of construction as modernization project continues
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eppley Airfield & the Omaha Airport Authority are warning drivers of upcoming construction.
According to the airport authority, drivers should expect lane closures on Abbott Drive near the terminal as work continues on the Terminal Entrance Roadway Expansion Project.
Access to the airport and the terminal will remain open at all times.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.