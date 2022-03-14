Advertisement

Eppley Airfield warns drivers of construction as modernization project continues

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 14, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eppley Airfield & the Omaha Airport Authority are warning drivers of upcoming construction.

According to the airport authority, drivers should expect lane closures on Abbott Drive near the terminal as work continues on the Terminal Entrance Roadway Expansion Project.

Access to the airport and the terminal will remain open at all times.

