Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild through mid-week, rain chances ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild start to the week the warmth hangs on! A front cools us down quickly Monday evening coming along with breezy N winds... by early Tuesday we’ll be down to the low 30s! It’s a chilly start but overall the day is mild. We’ll quickly warm to the 60s with plenty of sun and light winds.

Wednesday is nearly 10 degrees warmer with a forecast of 72 in the Metro! We will be breezier with winds taking a turn in from the N by the evening... this will drive in our next cool down. Enjoy the warmth while it is here:

By Thursday our highs fall to the 50s, this will come along with slight rain chances. These will be very scattered in the afternoon and continue overnight, mainly SE of the Metro, before clearing early Friday. This late-week chance for rain isn’t very promising, we’ll keep an eye on it but it may end up too far to our S.

After a couple of days in the mid-50s we bounce back to the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday with dry conditions over the weekend. Enjoy! By Monday we’ll be watching better rain chances. This system looks like it’ll hang on into Tuesday and will bring a better chance for meaningful and widespread moisture.

This is good news and much needed with abnormally dry conditions and moderate drought blanketing most of E Nebraska and W Iowa.

