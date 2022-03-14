Advertisement

Dolly Parton opens up Dollywood for 37th season

Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.
Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.(WVLT)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (CNN) – There was excitement in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee this weekend as Dollywood opened for a new season.

The park’s namesake was there to talk about it on Friday.

Dolly Parton was the guest of honor for the park’s season passholders, her first time back in three years. She gave a preview of what’s new at Dollywood in its 37th season.

Dollywood has a new summer festival and a new kids area at the Splash Country attraction.

Dollywood reopened for its 37th season in March.
Dollywood reopened for its 37th season in March.(WVLT)

A park official says major improvements also include more open space for better views of the train, and a more streamlined entry area for guests.

A new resort is planned by fall 2022.

Parton also highlighted a new album and book that she has just released called “Run, Rose, Run.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible pending charges in Omaha teen homicide investigation
Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility
UPDATE: Man reported missing by Nebraska officials found
6 On Your Side: Harrison County without an assessor
Harrison County Assessor resigns following concerns with other offices

Latest News

Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion
Florida man wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion...
Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative
Bird flu reported in mixed bird flock in Franklin County, Kansas
Sign outside of south Omaha church has many feeling hurt, angry
Neighbors near Saddle Creek final fight against city hall
Neighbors rally together to fight against proposed Omaha apartment complex