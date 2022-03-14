Creighton University students win big in national research competition

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Creighton University students emerge victorious in a national research symposium.

Five students from Creighton University participated in the Big East Undergraduate Research Poster Symposium at Madison Square Garden Saturday, March 12.

Out of 55 participating students from 11 Big East schools, Creighton University students Keely Orndorff and Lauren Barbush finished first place and third place, respectively.

Competitors gave 10-minute presentations before a panel of judges. They evaluated the visuals of their posters, the understanding of their hypotheses, and the significance of their findings.

Orndoff, a neuroscience major, presented “The Novel Interaction between Gene Silencing Proteins: Structural Studies of PCNA and CAF-1,” which examined the interactions of the proteins PCNA and CAF-1, with the goal of better understanding the cause of mutations in cancers.

“Much is still unknown about how they interact,” Orndorff said. “In my project, I grow crystals of a PCNA-CAF-1 protein complex and use an X-ray to determine their interaction at the structural level.”

Three other Creighton students, Elizabeth Peller, JJ Mark, and Rhiannon McCracken, also participated in the symposium. According to Creighton University, the five students who participated are among more than 400 from the university who present research at academic conferences annually.

