CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Waterspout chases Florida beachgoers

A waterspout sends beachgoers running; high tea held on the tallest mountain. (CNN, WPLG, WINK, NWS, ANDREW HUGHES, MELISSA MOORE, @CHANDLERRH_, WINK/NWS)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A little wind and waves can make for a nice beach day, but a lot of wind in Florida turned it into a panic.

A day at the beach turned scary when a huge, whipping waterspout made landfall, chasing beachgoers in Fort Myers.

It started when the spout was spotted in the waves, turning heads as beach visitors marveled at the weird weather event.

But as the spout began to come ashore, people raced away from the swirling sandstorm.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed the spout/beachfront tornado, which they say is a common occurrence in coastal Florida during rainy seasons.

