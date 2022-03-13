Advertisement

Sheriff: Pit bull attack severely injures UPS driver in Miss.

A UPS driver in Mississippi was hospitalized with severe injuries after he was attacked by two...
A UPS driver in Mississippi was hospitalized with severe injuries after he was attacked by two pit bulls while making a delivery, according to the sheriff.(Source: Gray News)
By Lindsay Knowles and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after a UPS driver was attacked by two pit bulls in Mississippi while attempting to deliver a package.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the attack happened Friday at a home in Escatawpa, Mississippi.

A worker with the electric company was passing by when he saw the dogs attacking the man, Ezell said. The witness immediately called 911 and helped get the dogs off the victim.

The UPS worker was hospitalized with severe injuries. The sheriff did not have an update on his current condition, WLOX reports.

Investigators do not believe the dogs were roaming loose at the time of the attack, Ezell said. Two pit bulls were taken into custody and turned over to Jackson County Animal Shelter.

No charges have been filed at this time. However, the sheriff’s department and animal control are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood
Police respond to Capitol District after reports of a person falling from a building
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death
Judith Ann Deandrade & Arica Marie Downs
LSO: Deputies arrest women after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in car
LPD locates missing at-risk adult

Latest News

An Iraqi and U.S. official say as many as 12 missiles struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate...
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
US official: Russia seeking military aid from China
William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the...
William Hurt, star of ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘Body Heat,’ dies
Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.
Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers 6 weeks after retiring
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches the action during her team's loss to Kentucky in...
South Carolina top overall seed in women’s NCAA Tournament