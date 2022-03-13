Advertisement

Police respond to Capitol District after reports of a person falling from a building

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning as police were called to the Capitol District.

Officers were called to 12th & Davenport after reports of a person falling from a building just before 2 a.m.

Dispatch confirmed with 6 News that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

