Police respond to Capitol District after reports of a person falling from a building
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning as police were called to the Capitol District.
Officers were called to 12th & Davenport after reports of a person falling from a building just before 2 a.m.
Dispatch confirmed with 6 News that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.