Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing homicide investigation of a shooting in a Millard neighborhood Saturday night.

An 18-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy by medics and officials say he later died from his injuries. The teen has been identified as Tanner Farrell.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near S. 161st & Monroe St. around 10:11 p.m.

The teen was a senior at Ralston High School and a baseball player. Ralston Baseball tweeted their condolences Sunday afternoon.

With great sadness we regret to inform you of the passing of Senior baseball player Tanner Farrell. This is a tragic loss for the Ralston High School and Ralston Baseball communities. Please keep your thoughts with the Farrell family in this tough time. #TF6 pic.twitter.com/lpVvw27fJr — Ralston Baseball (@BaseballRalston) March 13, 2022

Correction: Farrell was misspelled in an earlier version of this story. 6 News regrets the error.

