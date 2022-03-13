Advertisement

Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing homicide investigation of a shooting in a Millard neighborhood Saturday night.

An 18-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy by medics and officials say he later died from his injuries. The teen has been identified as Tanner Farrell.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near S. 161st & Monroe St. around 10:11 p.m.

The teen was a senior at Ralston High School and a baseball player. Ralston Baseball tweeted their condolences Sunday afternoon.

Correction: Farrell was misspelled in an earlier version of this story. 6 News regrets the error.

